Detroit – Detained Iraqi immigrants won another legal victory Tuesday as a judge ruled that federal courts have jurisdiction to delay their deportation during a review of removal orders issued by the government.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith granted an injunction against deporting more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals who face removal, including 114 arrested last month in Metro Detroit.

Goldsmith also ruled that a stay halting the deportations will remain in force until July 24.

In his ruling, the judge said “the substantiated risk of death, torture or other grave persecution” to the detainees outweighs Congress’ authority to bar federal district courts from jurisdiction over “the kind of habeas claims that Petitioners assert here challenging their repatriation to Iraq.”

The arrests of the Iraqi nationals occurred after a March agreement between the United States and Iraq that said Iraq would accept deportees for the first time in seven years.

Immigration officials have said those targeted in the raids committed crimes, some as serious as murder and rape, and that they have forfeited their right to remain in the U.S.

The Department of Justice has argued that Goldsmith lacks jurisdiction and that requests to bar deportation of the detainees should be heard by federal immigration courts.

Goldsmith scheduled a status conference for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

