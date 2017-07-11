The shooting took place about 5:30 a.m., said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. (Photo: James David Dickson / Detroit News)

Detroit — A man was gunned down while sitting in a car on Tireman, just west of the Southfield Freeway, Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place about 5:30 a.m., said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots fired.

They then found the victim in a 2006 black BMW, fatally shot. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity and age are as yet unknown, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

At least two men were seen running from the scene, Moreno said, but no detailed descriptions are immediately available.

Investigators on scene placed a tarp over the vehicle to shield the victim from public view.

This incident marks the second shooting in the area of Ashton and Tireman in the last eight days.

At 1 a.m. on July 3, on the 8000 block of Ashton, police say a 23-year-old woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend. The woman had caught the man trying to remove the license plate from her vehicle, at which point the man allegedly assaulted and shot her before fleeing.

