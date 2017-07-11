Buy Photo Kate Lynn, 6 chases down a bubble at the United Way Block Party at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 11, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – Hoping to spread the word about its summer meal program for children, the United Way of Southeast Michigan invited community members to a block party Tuesday.

Sponsored by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the free event at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, raised awareness about Meet Up and Eat Up — the annual program that provides free meals for youngsters while they’re out of school.

United Way has hosted three similar block parties in other Metro Detroit locations this summer, and its last will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Jimmy Paul’s Boxing Gym in Detroit..

“The block parties are very strategic,” said Herman Gray, United Way president and CEO. “This is not just a feel-good situation. We are obviously meeting significant needs — feeding people with food insecurity — but this also allows people to understand who we are and what we do.”

The block party hosted more than 600 people and provided nearly 700 meals, said Sara Gold, director of the United Way’s Healthy Kids Initiative. This was the third year United Way has held block parties in Detroit.

“People in this community know who we are, and they know we’re here to feed the kids throughout the summer,” Gold said.

Under the Meet Up and Eat Up program, free meals are served to those 18 and under Monday through Friday through the summer. To find a meal location, call 2-1-1 or text “FOOD” to 877-877.

“The Meet Up and Eat Up brand provides a security that people are not just receiving a meal, but a really great service as well,” Gold said.

Gray said the block parties allow United Way to fulfill its purpose — providing for physical needs while engaging people and teaching them to take responsibility for the quality of their communities.

Saleena Crosby of Westland, who attended the block party, said she has taken her daughter to Meet Up and Eat Up events in the past.

“Especially when the kids get out of school, not many are fortunate to have meals back home,” Crosby said. “It’s real nice of them to do things like this in this area.”

