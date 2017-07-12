Buy Photo Senator Bert Johnson, D-Highland Park. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – Embattled state Sen. Bert Johnson received a taxpayer-funded lawyer Wednesday to fight charges he stole from taxpayers by hiring a ghost employee.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman approved appointing the Federal Defender Office, one day after Johnson dumped his lawyer and prosecutors questioned whether the Highland Park Democrat was truly indigent.

The judge concluded Johnson was indigent after reviewing the politician’s private financial affidavit. Johnson, 43, who is paid $71,685 annually as a state senator, said Tuesday he could not afford a lawyer.

The need to appoint a new lawyer could delay Johnson’s Aug. 22 trial in federal court.

Johnson is facing conspiracy and theft charges that carry penalties of up to 10 years in federal prison. The indictment alleges he conspired to steal public money between March 2014 and January 2015 by adding a ghost employee to his Senate payroll and stealing more than $23,000 from taxpayers.

Johnson is free on bond and remains in office.

The trial is the latest in a new wave of public corruption scandals to hit Metro Detroit in the years since former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and 40 others were convicted of federal corruption crimes.

Leitman already delayed the trial to give Johnson’s legal team more time to prepare and investigate a government witness’ background.

Prosecutors called Johnson’s dissatisfaction with his attorney a delay tactic.

He was arraigned April 18 after a federal grand jury indicted him following accusations he put a ghost employee on the state payroll to repay her for a personal loan.

Johnson’s attorneys said they intended to retain one or two forensic accounting experts and a private investigator to analyze the evidence, which includes the recording made by his alleged ghost employee Glynis Thornton and materials seized in raids on his Highland Park home and Senate office.

Johnson borrowed at least $14,000 in cash from Thornton and later hired her as a community liaison, according to court records. The no-show job was merely a way for Johnson to pay off the debt, the government alleges.

Thornton, who pleaded guilty in a separate public corruption case involving the state-run Education Achievement Authority in Detroit, was cooperating with authorities and secretly recorded a conversation with Johnson at his home in November 2015.

She is awaiting sentencing and is expected to testify against Johnson.

