A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while attempting to install a fence at a home in Southwest Detroit, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of McKinstry, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That’s south of Vernor Highway and west of Clark.

As a 31-year-old man was putting up a fence, a man who lives next door came outside and began arguing that the fence would be going up too close to his property line, Moreno said. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot his neighbor one time.

Medics took the victim to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he is in stable condition at last report. The suspect was arrested, and the weapon allegedly used was also recovered.

