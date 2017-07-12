A 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted behind a gas station on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday morning, police said.
The assault took place at about 5 a.m. Wednesday behind the Citgo station on the 19000 block of Van Dyke, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That’s at East Seven Mile.
The woman was walking to the gas station when a man approached her on foot. The man then forced her to the area behind the gas station and committed a “forcible sexual assault,” Moreno said.
After the assault, the suspect fled on foot, and the woman called 911. No detailed description of the suspect was immediately available.
