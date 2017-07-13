A Rizzo Environmental Services sanitation truck. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — A Macomb County corruption scandal figure made a dramatic exit from federal court Thursday after being released on bond.

Rizzo Environmental Services trash hauling patriarch Charles Rizzo, 70, ran past reporters into a black sport utility vehicle that stopped and blocked traffic along Fort Street in downtown Detroit before speeding away after passengers inside the car yelled “Get in! Get in!” to Rizzo’s lawyer and an unidentified woman.

The New Baltimore man’s arraignment came six weeks after Rizzo was indicted and accused of bribing politicians with hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from investors of the family’s trash company, Rizzo Environmental Services. The company is at the center of a public corruption scandal involving politicians accused of pocketing bribes in exchange for approving contracts that helped Rizzo Environmental Services dominate the region’s trash-hauling market.

His son, former company CEO Chuck Rizzo, was indicted alongside his father in May. The 43-page indictment stems from tainted municipal contracts across Macomb County and alleges Chuck Rizzo stole from his own company to bribe elected officials and build a $2.5 million mansion in Bloomfield Township.

Rizzo, his father and others plotted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rizzo Environmental Services using a fake legal settlement agreement, fraudulent consulting deals, kickbacks and shell companies and used some of the money to help pay for Chuck Rizzo’s mansion in Bloomfield Township, the government alleges.

In all, 12 people have been charged in connection with the corruption scandal.

Some of the stolen money bankrolled bribes for public officials to maintain and secure additional municipal garbage contracts, prosecutors say.

Chuck Rizzo called the embezzled cash OPM, short for “other people’s money,” according to prosecutors.

The indictment also says investigators have seized more than $4 million during the ongoing investigation. Prosecutors are trying to have the Rizzos forfeit proceeds from the sale of their minority interest in Rizzo Environmental Services.

Charles Rizzo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and seven counts of mail and wire fraud.

The mail and wire fraud counts are 20-year felonies and carry $250,000 fines.

