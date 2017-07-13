Buy Photo Detroit Medical Center (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Detroit Medical Center has informed some 1,529 patients, via letters, of a data breach involving their “protected health information,” the company announced Thursday in a statement.

The breach affects “patients seen at a DMC facility between March 2015 and May 2016,” the statement said. An employee of a staffing agency contracted by the medical center provided the data to “unauthorized individuals not affiliated with the DMC.”

Patients across all DMC facilities are affected, a spokeswoman said. DMC declined to share further details about what work the contracted staffers were performing.

The agency notified the DMC of the breach; DMC notified law enforcement regarding the alleged theft.

The employee no longer works at or has access to the DMC facility or its computer systems.

“Hospital officials deeply regret that this situation has occurred,” the statement said, and the DMC will provide credit monitoring to affected patients at no cost. Those affected patients who have questions can learn more by calling 888-362-3370.

