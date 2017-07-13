Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Terry Calloway and her handicapped husband Thomas face difficulties in moving out of their Harbortown apartment because the elevators have been out of service for months. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Buy Photo Terry Calloway's husband Thomas Calloway, a double leg amputee, sits by the window amongst the piles of packed boxes and bags as they wait to move out of their apartment after they found out it was becoming condominiums. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

New owners in the Harbortown complex on Jefferson Avenue are forcing renters with expiring leases out of their riverfront apartments for a condo conversion, but one elderly couple says they fear the building’s broken elevator will leave them stuck on moving day.

Terry Calloway said that except for a handful of trips, her building’s sporadically working freight elevator has trapped her husband, Thomas Calloway, an 81-year-old a double leg amputee, in their fifth floor apartment since June. The other passenger elevator has been sidelined since the fall, she said.

The couple needs to leave their unit of eight years in the Harbortown Great Lakes Tower on Friday to secure a new apartment and hired movers to transport their belongings on Tuesday. But Calloway’s husband, a diabetic who also has congestive heart failure, can barely walk even with a cane.

She’s worried about how she’ll get him down the stairs and how the movers will be able to work if the elevator is out.

“I will have to call 911,” said Terry Calloway, on getting her husband down the stairs. “As someone who has always paid rent on time, why should we suffer like this?”

“It’s enough to give you a stroke.”

The new owners, Harbortown-Great Lakes LLC, acknowledged that the freight elevator didn’t work as recently as Sunday but said it’s now working. The elevator is often in a restricted mode that “gives residents the impression it is not in service” as people use it to move out of the building, according to the company’s written statement sent to The News. The company said it is working to fix the other elevator.

“If the elevator has an issue Friday it will be addressed by management,” the statement reads.

Two months ago, the Calloways got a letter from the new owners saying they would be renovating units to sell as a condos when leases expired. Calloway’s lease ends at the end of July.

“This is truly a great indication of the strength and growth ahead in Detroit as we can once again offer high quality home ownership opportunities to the community,” the letter to Calloway reads.

Calloway, who pays $1,021 a month for her two-bedroom unit, said she cried when she got the letter and has been anxious about the move ever since, compounded by problems with the air conditioning and the elevator. WDIV broadcast a story in June detailing some of the residents’ complaints.

The new owners said they’ve worked to accommodate the Calloways, extending their lease until Aug. 30. The couple also was given the chance to buy the unit with potential rebates for past rent, according to the statement.

The Harbor Towers complex was built as a condo project and over the years many units have been rented out by owners. Harbortown-Great Lakes owns 94 rented units that the investors now want to sell. The average price of a one-bedroom unit is $175,000 and $250,000 for a two-bedroom.

Calloway said she’s frustrated that, with the new owners, there is now money for renovations, but the elevators haven’t been fixed sooner.

She recalled how after a quick trip out in June the couple were trapped in the lobby for six hours because the elevator had stopped working. Her husband’s doctor, who does house calls, hasn’t been able to visit because of the elevator problems, she said, noting the doctor has bad knees.

The city has been doing daily inspections at the location and issued 16 tickets in the last month, totaling fines of $19,500. Some were for failing to comply with city’s emergency orders, including violations on the non-working elevators and the lack of a Certificate of Compliance, which requires a yearly inspection. Harbortown-Great Lakes’s statement would only say the tickets are being handled by the company’s attorneys.

Calloway’s neighbor Elaine Blocker said walking the stairs has been difficult for her as well because she wears a boot while suffering a foot condition. Her pastor lives on the 13th floor and got so fed up last weekend he stayed in a hotel.

“It’s terrible,” Blocker said. “We are paying our money and doing our duty.”

Situations like the Calloways are on the rise for Detroit seniors, said Tam Perry, an assistant professor at Wayne State’s School of Social Work. She’s also the research director for Senior Housing Preservation Detroit.

There is a lot of housing demand in downtown, Midtown and the surrounding areas, which are areas that seniors have lived long term in Detroit.

“We hear from people it is very stressful and confusing to understand the letters and information flow,” Perry said. “We don’t want to create ... a city where older people don’t feel they have a place in it or are actively being pushed out.”

Recent partnerships with local developers and Mayor Mike Duggan’s office have included guarantees to preserve affordable housing.

But Terry Calloway said she feels pushed out, after being a loyal resident her whole life.

“It’s like your eliminated from the enjoyment of what is happening in the city,” she said.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vhHfMy