Crime scene tape. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Detroit police are investigating after a house on Detroit’s east side was shot up late Wednesday night — but no one was actually hit in the shooting.

The shooting took place about 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, on the 5500 block of Grayton, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That’s south of Chandler Park and west of Cadieux. When police responded to the home, they found “30 spend casings on the ground,” and found that “numerous rounds” had hit the house.

But no one inside had been hit.

A gray “Jeep-style vehicle” was seen circling the block around the time of the shooting, Freeman said.

