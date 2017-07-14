Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 68-year-old Detroit man is in custody after barricading himself in his home and holding police at bay for hours Thursday.

Police said the incident appears to have been sparked by an argument at a home in the 8500 block of Evergreen Road near Joy Road on the city’s west side. It happened about 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

During the argument, the man fired a shotgun in his house near family members. His relatives fled the house and called police, according to Michael Woody, the Detroit Police Department’s director of media relations.

After police arrived, the man also fired at officers, Woody said. The department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were summoned.

Woody said they tried to talk to the man, but he wasn’t responsive.

At 11:45 p.m., the man surrendered to police and he was taken into custody. He is currently at a crisis center and authorities will determine what charges will be leveled against him at a later date, Woody said.

