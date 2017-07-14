Buy Photo Thomas Calloway, an 81-year-old a double leg amputee, has been trapped by the elevator problems. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An elderly couple who worried that they’d have to call 911 to move out of their fifth floor Harbortown apartment because of a sporadically working elevator were able to leave Friday.

Thomas and Terry Calloway said the freight elevator in the 15-story Harbortown Great Lakes Tower worked Friday morning and they were about to get the keys to their new apartment about a mile away. The News highlighted their concerns in a story Thursday that intermittent outages of the building’s lone working elevator would leave them stuck.

Terry Calloway’s husband is an 81-year-old double leg amputee who can barely walk even with a cane. Except for a handful of trips, the lack of a reliable elevator has kept him stuck in the apartment since June.

A moving company is scheduled to transport their belongings on Tuesday, and Terry Calloway said she’s anxious to see if the elevator works next week.

“I am trying to keep my mind off it,” she said. “I was not able to get any sleep last night.”

New owners of 94 units in the tower, including the one rented by the Calloways, are forcing tenants with expiring leases out of their riverfront apartments for a condo conversion.

Harbortown-Great Lakes LLC acknowledged that the freight elevator at the Jefferson Avenue building didn’t work as recently as Sunday but said it has worked this week.

The city has issued 16 tickets and $19,500 in fines at the location in the last month. That includes four tickets Wednesday related to the non-working elevators and the lack of a Certificate of Compliance, city officials said. In a statement, Harbortown-Great Lakes said the tickets are being handled by the company’s attorneys.

The new owners said they’ve worked to accommodate the Calloways, extending their lease and giving them the option to buy the unit, according to a statement. Terry Calloway, who has lived in the tower for eight years, said she and her husband don’t want to stay, in part, because of the elevator problems and is upset about the stress being forced to move has caused.

