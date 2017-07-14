Buy Photo (caption) A picture of Elijah McCoy hangs in the Elijah J. McCoy U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Detroit. The expression "the real McCoy" is a reference to McCoy's many inventions. *** Dignitaries included acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank and David Kappos, under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Local dignitaries in attendance included Detroit Mayor Dave Bing; U.S. Senator Carl Levin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Congressman John Dingell, U.S. Congressman John Conyers, Jr., U.S. Congressman Gary Peters, U.S. Congressman Hansen Clarke and University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman. The dignitaries cut the ribbon for the first U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the 300 River Place building in Detroit, the first ever satellite office. Other satellite offices are planed for Silicon Valley, California Denver Colorado and Dallas Texas. Photos taken on Friday, July 13, 2012. ( John T. Greilick / The Detroit News ) (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office says roughly 10,000 patents have been granted in Detroit, home to the first regional office in the system’s 227-year history.

Officials say it’s among the office’s accomplishments as they mark the fifth anniversary of the Detroit-based Elijah J. McCoy Midwest Regional Office. A Friday event at Detroit’s Stroh River Place, where the office is located, includes comments by USPTO officials, entrepreneurs, and a patent judge and attorney.

The office serves Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Patent officials say it was a template for offices in Denver, Dallas and San Jose, California.

In addition to examining patents, regional offices hold innovation challenges and have helped incorporate science, technology, engineering and math education and intellectual property concepts into schools.

