Rick Wershe Jr. sits into a courtroom at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. (Photo: David Coates / AP)

The Michigan Parole Board has paroled Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. from his life sentence for dealing drugs back in the mid-1980s.

Wershe, 47, has been behind bars for nearly three decades serving a life without parole sentence on a 1988 conviction to deliver more than 650 grams of a controlled substance. His sentence was later amended to life with the possibility of parole.

Wershe could be released from Michigan custody by mid-August. State corrections officials said officials in Florida would be informed of his expected release.

Wershe has a remaining 22-month prison term left on a five-year conviction involving a Florida case.

Florida officials said Thursday, “Mr. Wersche’s sentence remains unchanged.”

Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi has indicated she may file a motion before the Court to change Wershe’s sentence, according to a statement released by Kylie Mason, Bondi’s press secretary. “However, there is no agreement with the State of Florida for any change of sentence,” it said.

The 10-member board’s decision will come after a lengthy June 8 parole hearing at the Robert G. Cotton Correctional Facility, during which Wershe, a father of three and grandfather of six, plainly told of his time on the streets both as teenaged FBI and Detroit police informant distributing drugs to other drug dealers during the mid-1980s.

“I’ll never sell drugs again,” he told assistant Michigan Attorney General Scott Rothermel, parole board chairman Michael Eagen and member Sandra Wilson at the hearing. “I know what they do.”

Wershe was grilled by Rothermel about his life ranging from his life on the streets to his time in prison.

He said he was a changed man and he had learned from the errors of his previous criminal ways. He testified about having flashy clothes, money and as a 15-year-old, being treated to a trip to Las Vegas at the expense of the FBI allegedly to get information on some of Detroit’s top drug dealers there for the Thomas Hearns boxing match against Marvin Hagler.

Support for Wershe’s release has steadily grown in the past decade. His supporters include writers, Hollywood producers and directors. During his time behind bars, Wershe has gained a cult following with movies made about his life and books telling about his life’s story on Detroit’s mean streets.

A Hollywood movie based on the life of Wershe starring actor Matthew McConaughey has wrapped up filming in Cleveland. It is expected to be released in January. A documentary about Wershe, by Shawn Rec, titled “White Boy” debuted at a screening earlier this year and is awaiting distribution.

One of Wershe’s opponents, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, softened her stance on Wershe in 2016.

But nearly 30 years behind bars has changed him, Wershe told parole board members and the assistant Michigan Attorney General in June.

“The only thing I can tell you is I’m not the person I was,” said Wershe, with his voice cracking at times. “I can’t go back. I can only forward ... that’s all I can do.”

It was Wershe’s first parole hearing since 2003. Wershe was previously turned down for parole in 2007 and 2012. Former FBI agents who know Wershe as an FBI informant attended the hearing as did Wershe’s mother and sister in addition to former neighbors and friends.

Wershe was arrested in 1987 when he was 17. His attorney said he had been a paid informant for the FBI since he was 14.

During his parole board hearing, Wershe said his late father introduced him to FBI agents when the dad sought help for Wershe Jr.’s sister who was battling a drug problem of her own.

Wershe said he was a “stupid” teenager when he became a drug dealer but became“immersed” in the drug culture. He disputed reports that he made millions from the drug trade and said he netted about $250, 000 for himself and money his drug proceeds “went pretty quick” on “a lot of stupid stuff” such as a gold belt and expensive cars.

Asked if he had remorse about his role in Detroit’s illegal drug epidemic, Wershe said: “It’s devastating to lives and destroys communities.”

He said he has seen the images of the devastation and the blight created by the cocaine and crack epidemic in Detroit.

“I sit there and stare at them. It’s sad. I know the lives it destroyed,” Wershe said. “I can’t take it back.”

In December, lawyers filed briefs asking the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to reconsider Wershe’s 1988 life sentence and “reverse the orders of the Michigan Court of Appeals and Supreme Court and remand the matter to trial court for immediate re-sentencing.”

In the Dec. 6 petition, attorney Paul C. Louisell called Wershe’s mandatory life sentence without parole unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment and the Michigan Constitution’s prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2010 abolished so-called “lifer” laws, calling them “cruel and unusual punishment.” However, the ruling did not apply to Wershe’s case.

The ruling follows several legal attempts by Wershe’s attorneys to get him out of prison from under the long prison sentence. In June 2016, Wershe was denied an opportunity to be resentenced following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling. The justices wrote they were “not persuaded that the question should be reviewed by this court.”

Wershe has been serving his time at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ugUb8p