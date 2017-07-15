A November ceremony will celebrate the beatification of Father Solanus Casey — a significant step toward canonization as a saint for the beloved Detroit priest. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Ford Field, the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. The stadium will be configured to accommodate about 60,000 people.

Pope Francis in May announced the beatification of Casey, who died in 1957 at age 86.

Casey was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph and one of the founders of Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen. His reputation as a healer took root in the 1920s. Pope John Paul II granted him “venerable” status for a life of uncommon virtue in the service of God in 1995.

