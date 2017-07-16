Two men in their 40s were shot in separate instances within a 10-minute span on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning, police said.

The first shooting, police believe, is a possible domestic violence incident. It took place about 12:45 a.m. in the area of Joy Road and Greenfield, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

A woman, 29, and the victim, a 40-year-old man, were traveling together in a vehicle, and the woman was behind the wheel. The two started arguing, at which point the man allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, crashing their vehicle into a tree. The man allegedly continued to assault the woman, and she allegedly shot him in his left ankle in self-defense.

The man was privately taken to the hospital. Police do not know if the woman to the man to the hospital. No arrests have been made.

Seven minutes later, at 12:52 a.m. and seven miles away in the area of Woodrow Wilson and Webb, a 45-year-old man was shot while out walking. The victim said he was approached by someone who drove a burgundy Jeep Liberty, and wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The victim told police that the man hit him with the Jeep, and shot him in both legs.

The victim was privately taken to an area hospital, and was in stable condition at last report.

