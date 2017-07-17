Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 16-year-old boy was shot on Detroit’s west side early Monday afternoon, and police believe a woman driving a Cadillac pulled the trigger.

The boy was walking on the 16800 block of Lilac — south of West McNichols, west of Livernois — on Monday when shots were fired at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a woman driving a black Cadillac pulled up on the teen, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which hit the boy.

His condition was not immediately known, nor how the boy got the hospital, but he is expected to survive, said Detroit Police Department spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski.

