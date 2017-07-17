Buy Photo Astevana Shaya, 28, of Sterling Heights, wears a “Free My Brother” T-shirt last month. Her brother, Aysar Shaya, 39, who is being detained, has his green card and, according to her, served 13 years in prison. He was released four years ago. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Nearly 40 percent of Iraqi nationals facing deportation to Iraq have no legal representation one month after their arrests so attorneys filed motions Monday seeking a court order to halt their removal.

The motions, filed in eastern division of U.S. District Court, seek a preliminary injunction for the deportations so detainees have more time to seek protection from a country where they may face persecution.

Currently, a temporary stay is in place but expires next Monday for more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals across the country, including 114 local residents who were arrested in Metro Detroit last month.

Activists and attorneys have been working to stop the deportation of local Iraqi Christians because of persecution they may face in Iraq.

More than two dozen attorneys and organizations were assembled within 48 hours of the arrests, and they are willing to work pro bono for those facing deportation, according to the court documents.

Those arrested were taken to detention facilities in Calhoun and St. Clair counties, but most were transferred out of Michigan to Youngstown, Ohio, about 200 miles from Metro Detroit after their arrests.

“Their transfer to Ohio has made it difficult for even these willing attorneys to communicate with, consult with or aid their clients,” wrote Nora Youkhana, an attorney with the Fieger Law firm in Southfield. “Our goal is to file motions to reopen for those who have been apprehended …

“I am concerned that despite the dedication of our legal community, many of the Iraqi detainees who have been picked up will be deported before they get the help they need. Even if the Iraqi detainees were not transferred to Ohio, we would still need additional lawyers to provide representation to the unrepresented.”

Many of the Iraqi nationals detained would need more time, wrote Russell Abrutyn, an immigration attorney based in Berkley.

“Based on my personal knowledge and experience with several of the Iraqis who were detained by ICE during the last several days, a significant portion of them may have a basis to reopen their removal proceedings to apply for relief based on changed conditions in Iraq or changes in the law that affect their removability or eligibility for relief from removal,” wrote Abrutyn.

The motions also included several impacted individuals including a 41-year-old Warren woman who was arrested on the same day she was scheduled for surgery and now is in extreme pain.

It also included an amicus brief that will be filed if the motion is granted. The brief is from three international law and human rights experts who agree that a preliminary injunction is needed to allow those arrested more time to establish they would be subject to danger if deported back to Iraq.

The government is expected to respond this week, and U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith is expected to rule next Monday on the motion for a preliminary injunction.

Law enforcement officials said they arrested the 114 Iraqi immigrants the weekend of June 9-10 after an agreement between the United States and Iraq that said Iraq would accept deportees for the first time in seven years.

Immigration officials say those targeted in the raids committed crimes, some as serious as murder and rape, and that they have forfeited their right to remain in the U.S.

