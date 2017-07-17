Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man police believe to be in his 20s was fatally shot Monday morning on the city’s east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:27 a.m. in the area of Davison and Van Dyke, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

After suffering at least one gunshot wound to the body, the victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, but was dead by the time he arrived. The circumstances behind the shooting are not immediately known, Watson said.

