Buy Photo Motor City Casino seen from Grand River Ave. (Photo: Donna Terek / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 65-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint in a first-floor bathroom at Motor City Casino in Detroit early Tuesday morning, police said.

The armed robbery took place about 12:20 a.m., said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. Motor City Casino is on the 2900 block of Grand River, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 65-year-old male victim was in a first-floor bathroom when he was approached by a man, who expressed intention to rob the victim, Freeman said. The suspect then pulled a knife, riffled through the victim’s pockets with his hands, took the money he found and fled.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, weighing 200 pounds, with a beard and dreadlocks. He wore a white T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Casino officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vy60V4