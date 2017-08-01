Police say 2-year-old Sondra Renee was taken from her aunt's house at gunpoint by Grady Lamar Barrett, 42, around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2017 (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police have issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old girl was abducted from her aunt’s house early Tuesday.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., the suspect, Grady Lamar Barrett, went to the home located in the 21000 block of Karl, produced a weapon and took the girl, Sondra Renee.

Barrett escaped in a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup. The truck has a Michigan license plate, DAS 8417, and has a trailer attached to the truck. The Michigan license plate on the trailer is D47 6667. The trailer also has a sign on the side says G&G Landscaping, Snow Removal and Grass Cutting, police said.

Barrett is the boyfriend of the girl’s mother. The aunt was babysitting when Sondra was abducted. Barrett is described as a black male, 42 years old, 6-feet-tall, 278 pounds, bald, with a thick beard and mustache.

Grady Lamar Barrett (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The girl is 2-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes, braids and she has a dark complexion.

