A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand by another passenger on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m., in the area of Curtis and Stoepel, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's on the city's west side, south of West Seven Mile and just west of Livernois.

Donakowski said the victim and the suspect, a 22-year-old man, began arguing while riding the bus, and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim in his right hand.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. The suspect was arrested "a short time later," Donakowski said, but the gun used has not been recovered.

