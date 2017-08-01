Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter are recovering after being wounded in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side early Tuesday.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m. on the 15000 block of Tacoma, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The area is south of East State Fair and east of Gratiot.

The pair were both passengers in a black Mercury Mariner SUV, which was driven by the mother's boyfriend.

While on the 15000 block of Tacoma, an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the Mariner, and someone inside started firing shots.

The 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck, and is in temporary serious condition. The 22-year-old mother was shot in her back, and is in temporary serious condition. The man was not hit.

A Detroit police scout car transported both victims to an area hospital.

