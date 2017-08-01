The fire at Old Shillelagh was over almost as soon as it began early Tuesday morning in downtown Detroit.
Firefighters responded to an alarm at the popular Greektown Irish bar on the corner of Monroe and Brush at 5:51 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.
The fire started in the kitchen area on the first floor, Fornell said, but it was a "relatively minor" blaze firefighters were able to extinguish "very quickly."
By 6:40 a.m., the alarm still sounded, audible to the neighborhood through the bar's open front door, but most of the firefighters who'd responded had already left the scene.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs