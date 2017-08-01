Buy Photo Fire crews responded to a small fire at Old Shillelagh, a popular Greektown bar, on Aug. 1, 2017 (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The fire at Old Shillelagh was over almost as soon as it began early Tuesday morning in downtown Detroit.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the popular Greektown Irish bar on the corner of Monroe and Brush at 5:51 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

The fire started in the kitchen area on the first floor, Fornell said, but it was a "relatively minor" blaze firefighters were able to extinguish "very quickly."

By 6:40 a.m., the alarm still sounded, audible to the neighborhood through the bar's open front door, but most of the firefighters who'd responded had already left the scene.

