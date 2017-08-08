Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening on the city’s west side that left one person dead and another wounded.

Authorities are still gathering details on what sparked the gunfire reported at about 6:30 p.m. on the 16000 block of Schoolcraft, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

A man believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old woman was rushed to nearby Sinai-Grace Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Police do not have yet descriptions of a suspect, Moreno said.

“It’s still a very active investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police homicide unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

