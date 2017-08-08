Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 28-year-old man died Monday night after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 6:10 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Patton, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

A witness to the crash told police that the victim was riding a red motorcycle "recklessly" when he hit a patch of sand, lost control of the bike and hit a curb.

The man wasn't wearing a helmet at the time.

Medics transported him to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

As of August 1, some 577 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. That's 30 more than at this point in 2016, a year when fatal car crashes jumped 10 percent in Michigan.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vLrwtj