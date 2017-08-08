After a nine-month search, the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested a 32-year-old man accused of taking part in a barricaded gunman situation and intentionally setting a fire with children inside the home.

Julius Coleman, 32, is jailed at the Los Angeles County Jail, pending extradition. His alleged accomplice in the late November incident, Corey Robinson, 39, was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Detroit police responded to the 700 block of Conner, to a reported robbery in progress. When police arrived, they heard shots fired in the home. At some point, a man and woman were able to escape the home, but two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were left behind with the suspects.

While the children were in the home, police say, someone inside set a fire. At the time, police said they believed the fire was an escape tactic, and that one of the suspects had escaped. The fire prompted police to enter the home and pull the children out. Both children were hospitalized.

Police found Robinson in the neighborhood a short time later. Coleman was on the run until Sunday.

In February, the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team took on the manhunt. "Through multiple investigative resources," Marshals learned that Coleman was in LA, "possibly living under an assumed identity," a statement on the arrest said.

With an assist from the US Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, the fugitive apprehension team was able to identify and locate Coleman. After a brief foot chase, he was arrested. If extradition from LA is approved, he'll be headed back to Detroit to face charges.

The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team includes the marshal service, police from Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Dearborn, Livonia and Sterling Heights, along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and sheriffs offices in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

