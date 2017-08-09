Andre Carter (Photo: OTIS)

Andre Carter, the 45-year-old man facing a mountain of charges after allegedly shooting at three Detroit police officers in what police described at the time as an "ambush," on Wednesday was found guilty by a jury on all charges, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Carter faced eight counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, one count of firearm possession by a felon and one count of drug possession under 25 grams. The maximum penalty of his charges is up to life in prison.

He faces sentencing at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 before Wayne County Circuit Judge Ulysses Boykin.

At the time, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the shooting would've been worse but for Carter's jammed gun.

The trouble started when three Detroit police officers stopped on the 19000 block of Hull at 1 a.m. Dec. 1, to investigate an empty car left running in the middle of the street. That's on Detroit's east side, south of East Seven Mile and west of Interstate 75.

Police who arrived had "at least" five rounds shot at them by Carter, who was on a porch across the street at the time and not involved prior to the gunshots. Craig, at the time, did not name Carter, but described him as a "career criminal" who had been paroled on a second-degree murder charge earlier that year.

At a press conference the day of the shooting, Craig asked: "Why would you shoot at police from your porch?"

