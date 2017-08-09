Marygrove logo (Photo: Marygrove College)

In a move hailed as unlike any other in the country, Marygrove College announced Wednesday it will drop undergraduate programs in winter semester, and only offer graduate and professional development programs.

“We know of no other college in the country that has made this type of transformation, a transformation not unlike our historically bold moves to educate women when it wasn’t fashionable, to bring 68 African American students to Marygrove in 1968 with the 68 for ’68 initiative, to create one of the nation’s first Master in the Art of Teaching (MAT) degrees, a distance-learning curriculum to help teachers to advance in their careers, and to commit to an urban leadership strategic vision,” Marygrove President Elizabeth Burns said in a statement.

“Marygrove is grateful for this opportunity to reinvent ourselves to remain viable for the future ...”

The private college, founded by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) in 1905, is making the move as enrollment declines, affecting about 1,000 undergraduate students.

“Regrettably, Marygrove has experienced the same enrollment and financial issues as many liberal arts colleges across the country and the state,” Burns said. “Vigorous marketing and recruitment efforts have failed to provide sufficient revenue from our undergraduate programs to continue operations as usual.”

Burns added that a recent analysis found that Marygrove is not sustainable in its current business model, and undergraduate enrollment is projected to be lower than last fall, which had fallen to 966 students.

Marygrove enrollment peaked in 2013 with more than 1,850 graduate and undergraduate students.

“The Board of Trustees voted to continue with strong graduate studies and professional development because grad studies are sustainable and in demand,” said Kay Benesh, president of the Marygrove Board of Trustees. “It was also critical for Marygrove to remain the mainstay of this northwest Detroit community and an active partner with our neighbors in growing this community.”

Incoming and returning students have been notified by the college and will assist them to identify alternative colleges and universities. Faculty and staff is also being assisted, college officials said.

Meanwhile, the Higher Learning Commission is in the process of re-evaluating the institution given its changed circumstances.

“The decision to reduce the academic program was a difficult one, but one that will enable Marygrove College to maintain a presence in Detroit,” said Sister Mary Jane Herb, IHM, president of Marygrove’s sponsors, the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary congregation.

“It is our sincere belief that the campus will continue the rich heritage of education, being a beacon of hope for students into the future.”

Marygrove College is located on 53 wooded acres in northwest Detroit, on McNichols Road.

