Motor City surfers can find their way to Belle Isle on Saturday for the sixth year of Once Around Belle Isle, a water race with stand up paddleboards, kayaks and surf skis.

The race is a seven-mile course around Belle Isle and through the international waters of the Detroit River. Beginners and racers of all levels are welcome and can try standing up paddleboards for free with Paddlerama classes.

Two-time Olympic medalist Larry Cain will be attending and will be teaching advanced demonstrations for $125. Attendees must register online.

"Too many Paddle Monsters to count at (Once Around Belle Isle) race in Detroit. Super fun race and big event with lots of challenging conditions," Cain wrote on the event website.

There is also a separate, shorter race of 2.5 miles. Both are the same price: $60 online and $90 on site. Race registration begins at 8 a.m. The 2.5 mile and seven-mile races begin at 10 a.m. Afternoon races are also available.

A ticket includes entry to a beach party with music, a beer garden, food trucks, Paddlerama, the race and a T-shirt.

There will also be a pre-party on Friday at Checker's Bar at 5 p.m.

"(Once Around Belle Isle) draws a community of people from around the country to take in the unique urban beach setting in the heart of Detroit," the website says. "With amazing live music all day along with great beer, food and cool local vendors, OABI is the best of what Detroit has to offer. Everyone at OABI gets to see what Detroit surf culture is all about."

