A double shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday night left one man dead and a woman hospitalized.

The victims are a 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

Police found the man fatally shot on Schoolcraft and Rutherford. A block east, on Schoolcraft and Forrer, they found the woman. Medics transported her to an area hospital, but no update on her condition was available early Wednesday morning.

