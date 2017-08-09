Buy Photo Aftermath of the robbery attempt at Family Dollar store at 9911 E. Jefferson.Detroit, Mi. August 9, 2017. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After Detroit police interrupted a break-in at a Family Dollar on East Jefferson, the suspects were forced to abandon a U-Haul truck used to ram into the building.

The break-in took place at 5:26 a.m. at the Family Dollar store on the 9900 block of East Jefferson, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That block of Jefferson is just west of Cadillac Boulevard.

While inside, Freeman said, the burglars hooked the store safe up to a chain and tried to pull it out of the building. But the chain gave way and the safe was left in the parking lot.

Police who were conducting surveillance in the area saw the U-Haul and chased it. The suspects abandoned the vehicle but were able to escape on foot.

