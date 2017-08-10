Buy Photo File (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are seeking two men suspected of robbing another man early Thursday morning on Detroit's east side, officials said.

The incident happened at about 4:40 a.m. in the 500 block of River Place Drive, near Jefferson Avenue and Jos Campau, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male, in his 20s, with a light complexion, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing a red jacket and a white bandana over his face, Freeman said.

He said the other was the driver of a getaway car, a maroon, older model Buick, but police don't have a description of him.

Armed with an assault rifle, the suspect exited the vehicle, approached the victim, an African-American male, 28, and robbed him, police said.

The victim was not injured, but the suspect took some money and personal belongings, according to authorites.

He got back into the car, which fled west, Freeman said.

