U.S. Marines stand at attention in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue in downtown Detroit during a Marine Week Detroit press conference Thursday afternoon. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A celebration hosting 700 Marines and more than 80 free community events will take place in the city next month as part of Marine Week Detroit, officials announced Thursday.

The city will hold the United States Marine Corps in a week of remembrance Sept. 6-10.

The annual commemoration of "community, country and corps" activities include Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstrations, workout sessions in Cadillac Square, fallen hero ceremonies, school visits, sporting events and more.

Throughout the week, the Marine Corps vehicles and aircraft will be on display in General Motors Co.'s parking lot on Atwater Street. Attendees can meet Marines who operate the equipment and climb aboard from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The approximately 700 Marines in attendance will be making appearances at the Tigers versus Kansas City Royals game, throwing out the first pitch on Sept. 6 and at the season opener of the Lions versus Arizona Cardinals game on Sept. 10.

"Marine Week Detroit is an opportunity for us to connect with Metro Detroiters and show them what we do as the Nation's Expeditionary Force in Readiness," said Brigadier General Raymond Descheneauz, task force commander, in a statement.

"Every event during Marine Week — from volunteer projects, school engagements, and military demonstrations — allows us to interact with as much of the community as possible."

"Our community looks forward to celebrating the spirit and dedication of the corps, as this great city offers a spectacular backdrop for the events and ceremonies our residents can enjoy," Duggan said in a release.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Campus Martius Park with performances by Marine Band San Diego and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for the opening ceremony. The Evening of Colors will follow at 7 p.m. as they lower the flag at the Spirit of Detroit statue.

For the full Marine Week Detroit lineup, visit usmarineweek.com.

