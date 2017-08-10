Universities stepped up Thursday to offer assistance to Marygrove College students to help them complete their education in the wake of the school’s announcement that it will drop all undergraduate programs. (Photo: Marygrove College)

Universities stepped up Thursday to offer assistance to Marygrove College students to help them complete their education in the wake of the school’s announcement that it will drop all undergraduate programs.

Wayne State University is planning an informational session next week, while Spring Arbor University is offering to match financial aid packages.

WSU advisers representing admissions, financial aid, academics and the Transfer Student Success Center will be available from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the university’s Welcome Center. A special phone number for Marygrove students to call is (313) 577-2995.

Meanwhile, Spring Arbor University in Jackson County said it will review Marygrove students’ financial aid award and offer their current financial aid package or what a student’s SAU financial aid package would be, whichever is greater.

“We have a longstanding tradition of making our Christ-centered education accessible to students in need, and this situation is no different,” said Jon Bahr, vice president of marketing and enrollment.

Marygrove, a private liberal arts college in northwest Detroit, announced Wednesday that its business model was no longer sustainable as undergraduate enrollment was declining, but it would continue to offer seven graduate school courses.

Undergraduate courses will be dropped at the end of the fall semester, displacing about 300 students and 50 faculty and staff who will lose their jobs.

