Detroit Police are seeking assistance identifying a suspect wanted in a fatal incident that occurred Sunday on the city's southwest side.

Police say a 53-year-old male was struck and killed by a white Buick Rendezvous with light color trim. The incident took place at 10 p.m. in the area of Junction and Federal streets.

Police say the driver fled the scene to a nearby bar and met a second person who previously drove to the scene of the incident in a yellow and black GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer. Surveillance video shows the suspect meeting with the second person for a short conversation at the bar.

The suspect is described as a balding male, wearing a light colored shirt, who appears to have a short mustache and beard.

The second person is described as a white male, heavier set, wearing a blue shirt and dark pants with a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2283 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

