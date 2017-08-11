Detroit — A man has been electrocuted after apparently stepping on a live electrical line in an east side Detroit alley.

A nearby resident smelled something burning and called police after finding the man’s body about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the wire was wrapped around the man’s body. He was not immediately identified.

The alley reportedly is overgrown with weeds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vXpXb3