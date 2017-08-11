A man in his early 20s was walking early Friday when he was shot in an attempted robbery
Detroit — A man in his early 20s was walking at Braile and Cambridge early Friday when a suspect attempted to rob him and then shot at him, according to Detroit Police.
A black man of medium build armed with a handgun tried to rob the victim around 1:20 a.m. said Detroit Police spokesman Dontae Freeman. When the victim started to flee, the gunman fired several shots and wounded the victim.
The suspect then got into a dark-colored Pontiac driven by another man, and the two fled the scene in an unknown direction, Freeman said.
The victim ran home and was taken to the hospital by a family member. He is in stable condition.
ssteinberg@detroitnews.com
(313) 222-2156
Twitter: @Steph_Steinberg
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs