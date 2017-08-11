Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Detroit Police surveillance video of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery reported at about 2:45 a.m. July 23 in the 12700 block of Puritan.

Detroit police are seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery last month on the city’s northwest side.

Surveillance footage released Friday by authorities shows the moments leading up to the incident outside a restaurant at about 2:45 a.m. July 23 in the 12700 block of Puritan.

A black SUV was seen backing out of a spot near a drive-thru when it struck a tan Toyota. The driver and passenger in each car got out.

Moments later, the Toyota occupants “robbed the victims at gunpoint,” investigators said in a statement.

Nearly $200 was taken from the 25-year-old SUV driver and his female companion, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The Toyota driver and his female passenger then fled the scene.

Police have released images of the pair in a bid to spur tips from the public.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information on the theft is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

