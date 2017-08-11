Three men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl and the non-fatal wounding of two males in Detroit last week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

The prosecutor charged 19-year-old Robert H. Moore, the alleged triggerman, as well as Dwayne A. Sharpe, 24, and Anthony D. Rodgers, all of Detroit, in the shooting.

Sharpe and Rodgers are accused of being in the car Moore was driving and aiding and abetting the shooting at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 3 at a home in the 19900 block of Waltham.

Moore allegedly fired into the front room of the house, striking the girl and the two male victims.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead on arrival and the two others were treated.

The three defendants were charged with first-degree premediated murder and several other offenses in connection with the shooting.

Moore and Sharpe were arraigned Thursday while Rodgers, who was recently arrested by Detroit Police, was arraigned Friday before 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn M. White.

The men will have their probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Their preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The hearings are scheduled before 36th District Court Judge William McConico.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uxsQMb