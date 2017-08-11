A black woman and man were standing on Central when they were struck by shots fired from an unknown vehicle

Two 25-year-olds were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Detroit shortly after midnight Friday, according to Detroit Police. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News file)

Detroit — Two 25-year-olds were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Detroit shortly after midnight Friday, according to Detroit Police.

A man and woman were standing on the 7400 block of Central when an unknown vehicle drove by firing shots that struck both victims, said Detroit Police spokesman Dontae Freeman.

The female victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene when medics arrived. The male victim was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he died.

There are no suspects, and the incident is under investigation.

