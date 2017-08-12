Photos on social media were being shared widely Saturday showing groups that had appropriated the logo during the protest. Some even altered the spokes in the winged wheel in a way that is reminiscent of the Nazi SS logo. (Photo: Twitter.com)

The Detroit Red Wings are decrying the use of their logo today by some participants in a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.," the organization said in a statement put out on social media. "The Red Wings believe that hockey is for everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation."

The organization said it is exploring legal action against those who are misusing the logo.

A screenshot from a video posted to Twitter showing members of a White Supremacist rally marching with modified Red Wings logos on their signs and gear. (Photo: Twitter)

The groups and individuals involved were not immediately identified. However, their logo matches the one posted by a group called the Detroit Right Wings on Twitter. The group joined Twitter in July. Another group called the Muskegon Minutemen also uses the altered logo on Twitter.

Ahead of the rally, another group has joined - chanting "blood and soil" as they approach #EmancipationPark. #Charlottesvillepic.twitter.com/BcibSDB3MZ — Craig Stanley (@_CraigStanley) August 12, 2017

The Red Wings said their statement would be their only comment on the matter.

The National Hockey League said it would take "immediate and all necessary steps to insure the use is discontinued as promptly as possible, and will vigorously pursue other remedies, as appropriate."

"We are obviously outraged by the irresponsible and improper use of our intellectual property as seen this weekend in Charlottesville, Va," the lague said. "This specific use is directly contrary to the value of inclusiveness that our League prioritizes and champions."

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly decried the “irresponsible and improper use” of the logo.

“This specific use is particularly offensive because it runs counter to the inclusiveness that our league values and champions,” Daly said in an email to The Associated Press. “We will take immediate and all necessary steps to insure the use is discontinued as promptly as possible, and will vigorously pursue other remedies, as appropriate.”

Associated Press contributed

