Kevin Nickens, front, and Marie Casillas, behind him, both from Dearborn Heights came together for the "moonlight yoga" class Wednesday, August 12, 2015 along the Riverwalk in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — An outdoor yoga session is scheduled in downtown Detroit to benefit an organization that collects food to fight hunger.

Yoga on the River will be held Wednesday on Cobo Square. A $10 donation will go to Forgotten Harvest.

The one-hour class will be hosted by Forgotten Harvest’s Emerging Leaders Council, a group that connects young professionals to the mission and efforts of Forgotten Harvest.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. followed by the class at 6 p.m. Refreshments and a social hour begin at 7 p.m.

The yoga session will take place in the Cobo Center atrium if there is inclement weather.

Oak Park-based Forgotten Harvest collects surplus food from grocery stores, markets, restaurants and other locations and distributes it to emergency food providers in the Detroit area.

