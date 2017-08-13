A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after the "Unite the Right" rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

The Detroit City Council is condemning the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying city leaders will work to embrace “our differences that make us stronger.”

Three people were killed and dozens injured Saturday in the small college town in Virginia after tensions boiled over at a white supremacist rally. One of the victims, Heather Heyer, was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of counter protesters peacefully marching. The two other victims were state troopers who were killed when the police helicopter they were in crashed.

The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The statement, which was released Sunday by City Council President Brenda Jones, says:

“The people of Detroit stand with the people in Charlottesville, Virginia and condemn all acts of hatred, discrimination and violence. Dangerous rhetoric has empowered this kind of racist mindset that has now given rise to violence and cost people their lives.

“Here in Detroit, although we have our own challenges to understand and appreciate each other, as one, we will link arms and stand together with you to denounce the violence we all have witnessed over the past few days. We recognize that it is our differences that make us stronger, that it is our love for each other that sustains us and that only by standing together we will keep out community safe and strong.

“We pray for peace, realizing that love, family and community are cornerstones to respect and we will stand united against those that will try to incite us to hate.”

A vigil for those affected by the violence will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday night at the First United Methodist Church of Ferndale, 22331 Woodward Avenue. A Facebook page for the event says attendees will “gather to pray and act. Gather to mourn and work.”

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings railed against the use of their logo by some participants in the white supremacist rally. The organization said it is exploring legal action against those who are misusing the logo.

