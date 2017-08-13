Detroit — Events are planned in Detroit to mark the 25th anniversary of a national research facility focusing on infant mortality.

A reception on Tuesday kicks off three days of lectures and other events related to the anniversary of the Perinatology Research Branch . They are presented by Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center.

The branch of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development was created by an act of Congress. It deals with pre-term birth and other complications of pregnancy that are the leading causes of infant death.

Officials say roughly 25,000 women have participated in research and received care by faculty members. Among their successes: leading a study that found the use of progesterone can reduce pre-term birth rates by 40 percent.

