Well, I’ll be doggone, the Motown Mansion has finally sold.

The former home of Motown founder Berry Gordy, which has been for sale off and on since 2010, was sold today to a Detroit native moving back to the city from San Francisco. The buyer’s identity wasn’t revealed.

The price was a cool $1.65 million, said real estate agent Deborah Smith.

Smith said the home fetched more than its asking price ($1.59 million) because homeowner Cynthia Reaves worked to restore much of the original architecture and structure.

“Ms. Reaves found the right buyer to protect the legacy of this iconic home,” said Smith.

The transaction represents the second biggest home sale in Detroit this year, said Smith. The largest was a penthouse in the Book Cadillac that sold for $1.79 million, she said.

The 10,500-square-foot residence is adjoined by a 4,400-square-foot pool house. A carriage house has its own apartment. They all sit on a 2.2 acre corner lot.

The home has 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage, said Smith. It features stain-glass windows, multiple fireplaces, black walnut paneling and a hand-crafted fountain.

The home was built for a lumber baron in 1917. It was owned by Gordy in the late 1960s and Reaves bought it in 2002.

