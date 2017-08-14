Metro South Post troopers tried to pull over the 34-year-old woman for running through their flares near a traffic crash scene, but she “attempted to elude the patrol vehicles by pulling into an alley” outside a building on West Alexandrine at about 2:20 a.m., investigators said in a statement. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A Detroit driver was arrested early Monday after allegedly fleeing from Michigan State Police, hitting a squad car then running into a Midtown apartment complex.

Metro South Post troopers tried to pull over the 34-year-old woman for running through their flares near a traffic crash scene, but she “attempted to elude the patrol vehicles by pulling into an alley” outside a building on West Alexandrine at about 2:20 a.m., investigators said in a statement.

Finding the alley blocked, the motorist ended up veering in reverse and striking the front end of a patrol car — damaging its push bumper and hood, according to the release.

With the troopers still pursuing her, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the complex by punching a key code, state police reported.

That didn’t stop the chase, though.

“Troopers were able to gain access through the door, caught and arrested the driver,” authorities said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor’s review of possible charges.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w8tFyD