Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Sunday night stabbing incident between two women on Detroit's west side left one woman dead and the suspect, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, hospitalized, police said.

The stabbing took place about 11:47 p.m. Sunday on the 18000 block of Appoline, which is north of West McNichols and west of Meyers.

Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Watson says the 31-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old woman. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and she initially stabilized. Her condition, at one point, was reported as temporary serious.

But after "complications" resulting from the stabbing, the woman died.

The suspect also required medical attention, Watson said. Her unborn baby is fine, but no immediate update on the woman's medical status or legal status was available Monday morning.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wXaNzT