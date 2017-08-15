Buy Photo File (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man was killed and a woman was left in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning, police said.

The John Doe male, believed to be in his 30s, and the female victim, 28, were sitting in a silver Chrysler at 3:05 a.m. when a burgundy Mazda pulled up and fired multiple shots into the Chrysler, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit police spokeswoman.

The man was hit multiple times and died on the scene. The woman was also hit multiple times but medics transported her to an area hospital, where she was in critical condition at last report.

There is no immediate description of the suspects.

