Buy Photo The high-end yoga apparel brand Lululemon will open a storefront on Woodward Avenue next to Warby Parker this fall. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit ­– The high-end yoga apparel brand Lululemon will open a storefront along Woodward Avenue next to Warby Parker in late September.

The company announced the opening Tuesday by placing window signs saying "coming this fall" in their future storefront at 1459 Woodward Ave. Lululemon's new location is the former space of Kit and Ace, a cashmere-blend retailer that closed at the end of April.

Building owner Bedrock Detroit also announced the store opening on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying they are excited to welcome Lululemon to Detroit.

Bedrock is excited to welcome @lululemon to downtown Detroit! The technical athletic apparel company will be located at 1459 Woodward Ave. pic.twitter.com/8CCcttMTQP — Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) August 15, 2017

"We are excited to announce our newest store in downtown Detroit will open in late September," said Renee Lefrak, Lululemon area community manager. "We will share more details soon on what's to be expected in the space."

J.J. Wilson and Shannon Wilson, son and wife of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, teamed up and created Kit and Ace in 2014. Their signature fabric, machine washable cashmere, was sourced from Mongolia. Kit and Ace has closed all of its other U.S., Australian and U.K. locations since closing its Detroit store.

“We are disappointed that Kit and Ace made the decision to close all stores in the U.S., Australia and the U.K. Their Detroit location was a popular retail destination downtown and one of their most successful stores,” said Dan Mullen, president of Bedrock, in a statement in April.

Lululemon was started in 1998 and became popular for its line of yoga pants that range inprice from $98 to $145.

In 2013, Wilson stepped down as chairman after he stirred controversy with his response to complaints that some of its yoga pants were too sheer.

The company started in Vancouver, Canada in 1998; in MIchigan, stores can also be found in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Somerset Collection and Twelve Oaks Mall.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w7Uh3G